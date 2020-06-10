Mark Hurd
Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies, aged 62
Hurd had left Oracle for a leave of absence in September, for health-related reasons
Oracle Autonomous Linux can update itself without human intervention, claims Oracle
Oracle claims that Oracle Autonomous Linux can tune and patch itself without human intervention
Oracle CEO Mark Hurd takes leave of absence for health-related reasons as company reports disappointing quarterly results
Hurd will nevertheless continue to receive all employment benefits during his leave of absence from Oracle
Oracle posts flat 3Q sales, but claims growing cloud revenues
Ellison claims that customers are turning to Oracle for integrated cloud applications
Oracle claims strong quarter and bright future for its cloud services
Cloud-based ERP doing particularly well, says CEO Hurd
Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd capitalises on market fear in keynote speech
Mark Hurd urged faster cloud adoption to help organisation overcome the painful challenge of software patching
AWS's James Hamilton hits back at Oracle's Mark Hurd over cloud investment claims
AWS distinguished engineer James Hamilton refutes Mark Hurd's cloud investment argument
Oracle's new software licence sales tank - and cloud isn't growing fast enough to plug the gap
Customers just not buying Oracle software licences in the way that they used to
HP knew of Autonomy's accounting practices before takeover, according to newly released documents
Questions over Autonomy's accounts dismissed by HP as 'negative tactics' by Oracle
Oracle licence sales continue to decline - and cloud fails to take up the slack
Software giant promises super-charged cloud growth to make up for it
'We release too many products' admits Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd
New boss 'worries' that OracleWorld conference has too many announcements for customers to take on board
BT selects Oracle in multi-million pound HR cloud software contract
Telecoms giant will adopt Oracle HCM cloud globally, affecting all 87,900 of its employees
Oracle sales fall - hardware sales decline by one-quarter
Third quarter sales down almost across the board