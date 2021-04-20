Mark Dearnley
HMRC hires Microsoft's Jacky Wright to be chief digital and information officer
Wright will take over from interim CDIO Mike Potter, who filled in after Mark Dearnley's departure
HMRC finally seeks replacement for CDIO Mark Dearnley with £180,000 salary on offer
The HMRC CDIO will lead a 2,200 strong department and manage a budget of more than £800m
Capgemini and Fujitsu paid £724m for HMRC Aspire contract in 2015/16
HMRC pays out £1.45bn to keep Aspire going over the past two years
HMRC chief digital and information officer Mark Dearnley to leave
Civil service tech turf-wars leads to yet-another high-profile departure
HMRC to scrap Aspire outsourcing contract in 2017 - 25 per cent savings expected
HMRC CIO Mark Dearnley to replace Aspire with multiple smaller contracts
Outgoing HMRC CIO Mark Hall scopes out the challenges for Mark Dearnley
Dearnley to lead the way to full digitisation as HMRC adopts 'systems and service integrator' model ahead of 2017 Aspire outsourcing contract renewal