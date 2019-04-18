mariadb

Software

All change: How MariaDB handles transactional processing and analytics together on one database platform

Computing talks to MariaDB's Shane Johnson, about the MariaDB Platform's hybrid transactional/analytical processing capabilities

clock 18 April 2019 • 4 min read

Open Source

Oracle's 'gun to the head' licensing: if I were them I'd do the same, says Linux Foundation board director

But they won't be able to do it for ever, says Frank Fanzilli of EnterpriseDB

clock 21 March 2016 • 4 min read

Open Source

How Postgres is taking the fight to the NoSQL pretenders

Long-time Postgres developer, EnterpriseDB's Dave Page, explains how open-source software development has changed and what's next for the venerable database

clock 12 October 2015 • 5 min read

Systems Tools

Why LeadDesk called on MariaDB's MaxScale to ease its growing pains

Fast-expanding cloud-based call centre platform had hit the limits of its LAMP stack

clock 14 July 2015 •

Software

Oracle's Larry Ellison pledges to shift EVERYTHING to the cloud and to compete head-on with Amazon

Ellison claims Oracle will have the broadest offerings in infrastructure, software and networking as a service - at AWS prices

clock 23 June 2015 •

Business Software

Case study: how Oracle licensing drove us into the arms of Maria

Online retailer Greetz tells Computing how migrating to MariaDB has allowed it to grow and innovate

clock 27 February 2014 •

Software

Google working on migrating from MySQL to MariaDB

Google has been working with the MariaDB Foundation since the beginning of the year

clock 13 September 2013 • 2 min read

Applications

MySQL creator Monty Widenius wants it to 'disappear from the Earth'

Monty Widenius is on a mission to replace Oracle-controlled MySQL, which he founded, with MariaDB

clock 29 May 2013 • 4 min read
