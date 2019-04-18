Computing talks to MariaDB's Shane Johnson, about the MariaDB Platform's hybrid transactional/analytical processing capabilities
But they won't be able to do it for ever, says Frank Fanzilli of EnterpriseDB
Long-time Postgres developer, EnterpriseDB's Dave Page, explains how open-source software development has changed and what's next for the venerable database
Fast-expanding cloud-based call centre platform had hit the limits of its LAMP stack
Ellison claims Oracle will have the broadest offerings in infrastructure, software and networking as a service - at AWS prices
Online retailer Greetz tells Computing how migrating to MariaDB has allowed it to grow and innovate
Google has been working with the MariaDB Foundation since the beginning of the year
Monty Widenius is on a mission to replace Oracle-controlled MySQL, which he founded, with MariaDB