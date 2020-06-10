Margrethe Vestager
EU General Court to begin three-day hearing in Google antitrust case today
Google is expected to argue in the court that EU decision "is wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics
EU Competition Commissioner: Apple Pay antitrust complaints are mounting
Margrethe Vestager claims that the EU has received a number of competition-related complaints over Apple Pay
Another EU antitrust complaint filed against Google - this time Google's job search service
The search giant has been accused of using its market dominance to favour its job search unit
Amazon to face European Union antitrust investigation
Amazon accused of abusing its position as both retailer and retail platform
EU to investigate Broadcom over alleged anti-competitive practices
European Commission claims that Broadcom is abusing its market dominance to lock-out potential rivals
Forced break-up of Facebook would be a remedy of the very last resort, says EU antitrust chief
Breaking up Facebook would entail years of legal wrangling, Vestager warns
Google accused of 'failing to comply' with EU competition authority's Google Shopping ruling
Google's own 'heads we win; tails you lose' remedy criticised for favouring only Google
Google fined a record €4.3bn by EU over claims of Android market abuse
Google hit with biggest EU fine since June last year
Google to face record EU fine over Android anti-trust issues
Reuters claims Google will be whacked with record fine in early July
EU plans 'in-depth' investigation into Apple's acquisition of Shazam
Commission concerned that Apple could 'turn off' Shazam referrals to rivals
EU antitrust authorities threaten to break up Google
EU threat to break-up Google over fears about its dominance and claims of anti-competitive practices
Qualcomm fined €1bn by European Commission over claims of LTE baseband market abuse
Qualcomm "illegally shut out rivals", according to the European Commission - but company pledges to appeal
Google sued by Streetmap over 'unfair' competition
Streetmap declined because it failed to 'add value' for users, argues Google
Google accused of abusing dominance in search by EU - with Android facing anti-trust investigation as well
Opening salvos against Google Shopping and Android just the start of a comprehensive EU assault on Google
EU to investigate barriers to e-commerce in Europe
EU action to open up cross-border e-commerce in Europe comes two months after new VAT rules that hit small online traders
EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager questions Google's rivals over search and advertising
EU's Google probe continues with questioning of rivals expected to finish in January