Marc Frons

Leadership

News UK CTO Christina Scott promoted to News Corp deputy CTO

Scott to share deputy role with News Corp CISO Latha Maripuri

clock 09 May 2017 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read