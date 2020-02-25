Marc Benioff
Twitter to be sold by the end of the month
Salesforce rumoured to be the only interested party left in the room
Salesforce buys e-commerce firm Demandware for $2.8bn in cash
CRM specialist to shift decisively towards cloud-based e-commerce in new sales push
Who's stalking Salesforce? Microsoft, SAP - perhaps Oracle?
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff appoints financial advisors to handle takeover bids from unnamed suitors
Oracle and Salesforce.com unveil technology and integration deal
Ellison and Benioff bury the hatchet in wide-ranging technology and integration deal between Oracle and Salesforce.com
Oracle to make cloud announcements with Microsoft and Salesforce this week
Deal will close feud between Oracle and Salesforce, and guarantee Salesforce access to Oracle 12C