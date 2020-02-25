MapR
Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman: 'Is it the end of the road for Hadoop? Well what do you think?'
'I've never seen anything sink as fast as Hadoop,' says Slootman
Serverless versus containers: a DevOps phoney war
Analysis: Does serverless computing really spell the end for containers?
All data is big data now, says MapR
The focus now is making applications agile, says SVP Jack Norris
The IoT will drive the next phase of Hadoop's growth, says co-creator Doug Cutting
Hadoop's co-creator explains Hadoop's role in a more connected future
What's new in Hadoop?
The distributions are diverging as the latest additions make clear
Hadoop exemplifies the promises and the pitfalls of open source - here's why
Fast moving and flexible, Hadoop has emerged to meet the data processing challenges of today, but it's not without challenges of its own
How big data is driving more intelligent transport
Jim Scott considers the potential of big data to make our journeys a little bit smoother
What is Spark? Six reasons why CIOs should find out (and one why they shouldn't)
Spark is a favourite among developers and data scientists, but why would a CIO need to know about it? John Leonard asks delegates at Spark Summit Europe for their views
Our top IT stories this week: Hadoop at Harte Hanks, 'poisonous' Pharmacy2U fined, and HBOS security flaw
Here they are again, our top stories from the past week
Why Harte Hanks moved from Cloudera's Hadoop to MapR for its new marketing services platform
Head of partner tools Donna Belanger explains big data developments at the marketing services firm
Why NoSQL hasn't become the mainstream technology that Couchbase CEO Bob Wiederhold predicted - yet
Wiederhold says 2016 will be the year of 're-platforming' but are NoSQL vendors struggling to convince end users to take the plunge?
Rapid rise of Hadoop will see Hortonworks smash revenue growth record
Faster even than Salesforce, Hortonworks looks set to hit revenues of $100m this year after just four years in existence - but it has yet to turn a profit
Where next for Hadoop? An interview with co-creator Doug Cutting
Cloudera's chief architect talks about what features he'd like to see, the spat with Hortonworks and what Intel's investment has meant
Is it just hype? Only 18 per cent of firms plan will invest in Hadoop in next two years, claims Gartner
Demand for Hadoop "fairly anaemic", claims Gartner's Merv Adrian
We're serious about supporting open-source big data on Azure, says Microsoft
'We want to support all the tools and frameworks our customers are using' says data platform marketing director Tiffany Wissner
Microsoft may love Linux now, but can Hadoop vendors ever kiss and make up?
IT vendors commonly co-operate to standardise platforms these days, but Cloudera and MapR say a firm 'no' to Hortonworks' ODP collaboration