Magecart group 5 is linked to Carbanak and Dridex banking Trojan
The 'modus operandi' of Magecart 5 is very different from other, similar threat groups, according to Malwarebytes
New Lord exploit kit is spreading 'Eric' ransomware, according to Malwarebytes
Lord EK part of malvertising chain spread via PopCash ad network, exploiting security flaws in Flash Player
Warning over boom in web skimming cyber crime targeting online stores
Malwarebytes claims to have blocked 65,000 web-skimming Magecart data theft attempts in July alone
WannaCry remains a serious IT security threat worldwide, researchers warn
'Hundreds of thousands' of systems worldwide are still vulnerable to the flaws that WannaCry exploited
New variant of Scarab ransomware threatens to shred 24 documents every day until you pay
Pay up or the documents get it, threatens new Russian ransomware
2017 was a banner year for ransomware, but development is slowing as criminals turn to Trojans
Malwarebytes' State of Malware Report shows how criminals are changing tactics
Security firm threatened with legal action for report highlighting adware
Cybereason and its lead researcher Amit Serper targeted with legal threats by group behind OSX.Pirrit adware
Malwarebytes: knowledge sharing is critical to fight 'the new Mafia'
Organised cybercrime has seen ransomware detection rise 2,000 per cent
Warning over explosion in web browser-based crypto-mining
Javascript-based mining malware can use CPU cycles to mine for Monero crypto-currency
Security researcher uncovers ingenious exploit compromising Trend Micro, Kaspersky, ZoneAlarm and other anti-virus software packages
Security flaw requires local administrative privileges
Malwarebytes wins US case over 'potentially unwanted program' classification of vendor's software
Enigma Software's case against Malwarebytes thrown out
Bad Rabbit ransomware spreading in Eastern Europe 'with ties to NotPetya' - updated
Ransomware is installed via a download and can move laterally within a network - but some researchers claim the threat has been blown out of all proportion
Locky ransomware returns in two new variants
Locky, once one of the most widely distributed forms of ransomware, has returned, warns Malwarebytes
The history of Magnigate: from redirection to fingerprinting
The Magnitude exploit kit uses a gate to efficiently redirect traffic and filter unwanted targets
UK companies most likely to ignore ransomware advice
UK firms have lost confidence in their ability to combat ransomware following the WannaCry NHS breach
Tracking payments uncovers the true cost of ransomware
Victims have paid out more than $25 million as a result of ransomware in the past two years
AdGholas leverages Astrum EK in latest malvertising campaign
Fake websites look almost identical to the real thing, going so far as to clone genuine adverts
NotPetya is designed to destroy, says Malwarebytes
"It is a scam and you will never get your money back"
Can backups really protect you against ransomware?
4,000 ransomware attacks occurred every day in 2016 - can backups protect against all of them?
'NotPetya' ransomware hits '2,000 organisations' in WannaCry-style global outbreak
Attack uses multiple vectors, including NSA exploit EternalBlue
Malwarebytes is evolving to beat cyber crime
CEO Marcin Kleczynski on machine learning, the trouble with Apple and the ease of social engineering
Malwarebytes takes cybersecurity management to the cloud
Businesses can benefit from a single web-based management console
ForcePoint: TrickBot spreading using Necurs botnet
TrickBot malware shifts from malvertising to Necurs botnet to spread, warns Malwarebytes
Ransomware challenges every SMB faces
UK SMBs are low-hanging fruit; and for cybercriminals, they're ripe for the picking. It's no longer a question of 'when' they will be hit, but 'how often'