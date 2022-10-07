The culprits, their targets and objectives remain a mystery.
The distribution mechanism is similar to previous attacks by the Russian group.
With technology ever more fundamental, and our collective reliance on it rising, the security of our tech is critical.
EnemyBot is fast integrating exploits for recently announced vulnerabilities to improve its capabilities.
254% increase in activity of stealthy Linux XorDdos malware observed over the past six months
Russia-backed Sandworm group was using the malware on WatchGuard Firebox firewall appliances and multiple ASUS router models
The hacking gang Lapsus$ compromised Nvidia last week and is leaking information as the fallout for declined negotiations
Hackers are attempting to deploy SunSeed malware to obtain intelligence on refugee movement in the region
Allows attackers to distribute second-stage payloads to infected devices
Protection must blend human skill and technology, and cyber strategies for both need to be linked