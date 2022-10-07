Malware

Maggie malware hits Microsoft SQL servers

Threats and Risks

The culprits, their targets and objectives remain a mystery.

clock 07 October 2022 • 2 min read
Russia's Cozy Bear linked to nearly undetectable malware

Threats and Risks

The distribution mechanism is similar to previous attacks by the Russian group.

clock 07 July 2022 • 3 min read
The security threats facing businesses, judged by industry experts

Security

With technology ever more fundamental, and our collective reliance on it rising, the security of our tech is critical.

clock 06 July 2022 • 6 min read
IoT malware EnemyBot abuses critical VMware, F5 BIG-IP flaws

Threats and Risks

EnemyBot is fast integrating exploits for recently announced vulnerabilities to improve its capabilities.

clock 30 May 2022 • 3 min read
Microsoft warns of massive surge in Linux XorDdos malware usage

Threats and Risks

254% increase in activity of stealthy Linux XorDdos malware observed over the past six months

clock 23 May 2022 • 3 min read
US authorities take down GRU-controlled Cyclops Blink botnet

Threats and Risks

Russia-backed Sandworm group was using the malware on WatchGuard Firebox firewall appliances and multiple ASUS router models

clock 07 April 2022 • 2 min read
Threat groups using stolen Nvidia certificates to sign malware

Threats and Risks

The hacking gang Lapsus$ compromised Nvidia last week and is leaking information as the fallout for declined negotiations

clock 07 March 2022 • 3 min read
Belarus-linked cyber attacks aim to disrupt Ukraine refugee operations

Threats and Risks

Hackers are attempting to deploy SunSeed malware to obtain intelligence on refugee movement in the region

clock 02 March 2022 • 3 min read
Cyclops Blink: US and UK uncover new malware used by Russian Sandworm to target network devices

Threats and Risks

Allows attackers to distribute second-stage payloads to infected devices

clock 24 February 2022 • 3 min read
Partner Insight : Why your organisation's human and technology cyber security challenges are inextricably linked

Security Technology

Protection must blend human skill and technology, and cyber strategies for both need to be linked

clock 02 February 2022 • 4 min read
