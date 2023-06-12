Making Tax Digital

Government's flagship digital tax scheme five times over budget and three years late, NAO

Government

Government's flagship digital tax scheme five times over budget and three years late, NAO

'The repeated delays and rephasing of Making Tax Digital have undermined the programme's credibility,' watchdog says

clock 12 June 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read