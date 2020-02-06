Mainframe
IBM pitches new z15 mainframe as platform for mission-critical hybrid cloud
Encrypt data everywhere and revoke access to data instantly, promises IBM with launch of z15 mainframe
Doing DevOps? Start with the mainframe, suggests Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley
The mainframe is here to stay because it does things better than other platforms in terms of transactions, efficiency, reliability, and security, says O'Malley
Fewer than one in five IBM mainframe customers are using multi-factor authentication
Mainframe users cited concerns about disruption and end-user resistance as reasons not to employ MFA
Managing the mainframe skills gap
The age of big iron is far from over, but as baby boomers retire the skills gap is becoming a problem
IBM's mid-range z13s mainframe offers twice-as-fast encryption
Slew of security enhancements bundled in with IBM z13s upgrade
IBM updates LinuxONE z Systems line with data management tools and Ubuntu Linux
Linux-only mainframes get a refresh with new tools and capabilities
Computer pioneer Gene Amdahl dies, aged 92
Gene Amdahl was responsible for fundamental work in computer architecture and design, the chief architect of the IBM System/360 and founder of mainframe maker Amdahl
Where now for the mainframe in the era of cloud and mobility? Computing live blog
Follow all of the latest from Computing and IBM's webseminar
Compuware: When one becomes two
After 40 years, Compuware is splitting up and going private - with the promise of more innovation for customers
BMC finally completes $6.4bn private equity privatisation
Bain and Golden Gate Capital plan to drive BMC into the cloud and mobile devices
Virgin Money extends Fujitsu's mainframe contract
Fujitsu had been providing its operating environment to Northern Rock for 20 years
IBM unveils new mid-range zEnterprise BC12 mainframe
New mainframe will cost upwards of $75,000 and be sold to governments and financial services companies
In-memory computing market to be worth £700m by 2016 says Gartner
Mainstream adoption beckons for IMC, say analysts
IBM spends over $1bn on Kenexa and ships new mainframe
Tech giant looks to improve software and hardware offerings
Hermes migrates from mainframe to open systems environment
The home delivery company selected Clerity for the migration
Friends Life signs £1.37bn deal with TCS subsidiary
15-year deal with Diligenta will see the migration and consolidation of legacy mainframe platforms