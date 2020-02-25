maidsafe
Decentralising the web: The key takeaways
The Decentralized Web Summit is over - what's next?
Blockchains are the wrong solution to data security problems, says MaidSafe
'Blockchains are terrible as a mass storage containers, so data still needs to be stored somewhere else'
Blockchain's killer app is bitcoin, the rest is mostly 'pure marketing', says MaidSafe's David Irvine
Blockchains are not suited to many of the data security purposes being put forward for them
Cryptocurrency miners hiring private 747s to deliver the latest AMD and Nvidia GPUs
Ships are too slow if you want to stay ahead, says Ethereum miner Genesis Mining
Share sale by 'Internet 2.0' firm MaidSafe accidentally leaked on Twitter
Nothing to worry about, says CEO David Irvine
My New Year's resolution: learn more about blockchain in 2016
Extravagant claims about how blockchain could change banking and bring about Internet 2.0 have left John Leonard wanting to find out more