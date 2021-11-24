Magecart

NCSC alerts 4,000 online retailers about Magecart attacks

Threats and Risks

NCSC alerts 4,000 online retailers about Magecart attacks

Hackers will attempt to target online shoppers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it warns

clock 24 November 2021 • 3 min read

Legislation and Regulation

BA faces possible £800m data breach claim

Claim would be the largest group action personal data claim in UK history

clock 13 January 2021 • 3 min read

Hacking

Pennsylvania county pays $500,000 to recover data stolen by ransomware gang

After receiving the ransom the hackers helpfully advised officials to change passwords and update their Windows domain configuration

clock 01 December 2020 • 3 min read

Security

British Airways hit with £20m fine for data breach

Fine reduced from initial figure of £183 million because of the pandemic, ICO says

clock 16 October 2020 • 3 min read

Security

Garmin reportedly hit by ransomware

Fitness sites down, WastedLocker ransomware suspected

clock 24 July 2020 • 2 min read

Hacking

Hackers use fake icon portal to hide web skimmer behind a favicon

A favicon is the logo image of a website shown in browser tabs

clock 07 May 2020 • 2 min read

Hacking

Hackers target Robert Dyas to steal customers' payment card details

The firm says it became aware of the breach on 30th March 2020

clock 23 April 2020 • 2 min read

Hacking

Magecart group targets NutriBullet website to steal customers' payment data details

The first attack was launched last month, and the compromise is still on-going

clock 18 March 2020 • 2 min read

Security

Magecart skimmers ran keyloggers on commerce provider's website for two-and-a-half years

Ecommerce platform compromised by eight different skimmers hosted accounts for a number of high-profile organisations

clock 26 February 2020 • 2 min read

Security

Indonesian police arrest three hackers suspected of launching Magecart attacks on ecommerce sites

Indonesian anti-skimming operation was carried out in coordination with Interpol

clock 28 January 2020 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read