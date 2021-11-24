Hackers will attempt to target online shoppers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it warns
Claim would be the largest group action personal data claim in UK history
After receiving the ransom the hackers helpfully advised officials to change passwords and update their Windows domain configuration
Fine reduced from initial figure of £183 million because of the pandemic, ICO says
A favicon is the logo image of a website shown in browser tabs
The firm says it became aware of the breach on 30th March 2020
The first attack was launched last month, and the compromise is still on-going
Ecommerce platform compromised by eight different skimmers hosted accounts for a number of high-profile organisations
Indonesian anti-skimming operation was carried out in coordination with Interpol