Macquarie Bank

Big Data and Analytics

The chatbots are coming: 'natural language search is going to be the new default interface'

Intelligent chatbots will soon displace many customer services roles

clock 31 May 2017 • 3 min read

Big Data and Analytics

'Disrupt or die': Why customer experience is the new battleground at Macquarie Bank

The bank is rolling out mobile apps and chatbots to keep customers engaged, explains CDO Luis Uguina

clock 30 May 2017 • 4 min read

Strategy

A welcoming face: getting customer experience right

The do's and don'ts of customer-centric delivery

clock 25 April 2017 • 7 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read