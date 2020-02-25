MacBook Air
Apple launches new Mac Mini and MacBook Air
New Mac Mini and MacBook Air come with T2 security chip, but expensive memory and storage upgrades
Apple expected to unveil new MacBooks and iPad Pros at launch event at the end of October
New MacBook Air expected - without the Air moniker - and upgraded MacBook Pros could also appear
Apple's long-awaited MacBook Air refresh expected to ship with Kaby Lake rather than Cannon Lake
Intel delays have knock-on effect on Apple MacBook releases
Apple plans fundamental redesign for 15-inch MacBook
Kaby Lake and a big boost in memory planned for 15-inch MacBook
Bye Apple, this MacBook user has had enough
Stop treating your customers as cattle, Apple
Can Microsoft's Surface Book single-handedly revitalise the dwindling PC market? Because it may have to
Ongoing failure to innovate means vendors are failing to resurrect a market ripe for the taking
iPad Pro: Is Apple really planning an attack on the enterprise?
Super tablet, hybrid, or something else? We examine the evidence and the inevitable rumours around one of Apple's hottest secrets.
Microsoft Surface Pro 4: Everything we know so far
When's it out? What's inside it? Where will it sit in the market? We round up all the facts, rumours and insight
Warning over zero-day Apple Mac exploit that enables attackers to create a permanent back door
Exploit would remotely overwrite firmware on boot-up leaving Apple Macs permanently compromised
Intel: Broadwell to launch in time for Windows 10 this summer; Skylake to follow in the second half
Intel's Broadwell to launch in time for Microsoft Windows 10 - and Apple will use Broadwell on its next-generation MacBook Air
Apple pushes out first ever automated OS X security update to fix critical vulnerability
Never in the platform's history has an emergency fix been needed - until now
Apple launches thinner and lighter Macs and iPads - but no blockbuster new products
No iWatch or Apple TV, but A7 64-bit microprocessor appears in more products, while the iPad Mini will take on the Google Nexus 7
Apple's new iPad Mini Retina displays are 'not ready'
Delays may force Apple to postpone launch until next year, or sell a limited supply in 2013
Apple upstages Microsoft with new, fourth generation iPads - alongside iPad mini
iPad mini more expensive than expected at $329 - or £269 in the UK
Review: Parallels Desktop 7 for Mac
Desktop virtualisation from Parallels - but make sure your Mac has enough system memory
Review: MacBook Air 11in Ultimate MD214
MacBook Air gets 10Gbit/s Thunderbolt connection, plus new second-generation Intel Core i7 processors