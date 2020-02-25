MAC address
Thousands of Android apps are tracking users through MAC address or Android ID
And they continue tracking users even when asked to stop
Our seven must-read IT stories this week: fantasy football foul-up, RBS data lake and Internet of Cillit Bang
Here they are again, our most popular stories from the past seven days
MAC addresses: the privacy Achilles' Heel of the Internet of Things
For a device worn or carried by a person the MAC address is effectively a unique ID for that individual; this is a problem now and it will get much worse