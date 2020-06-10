Mac
New report suggests Apple is planning Mac shift from Intel to ARM in 2020
Yet another report indicates Apple is masterminding a shift from Intel to in-house developed ARM chips for its Macs and MacBooks
Apple considering merger of MacOS and iOS apps under plan to be unveiled at Worldwide Developers Conference in June
Apps for iPhones, iPads and Mac machines could be merged into a single binary from 2021
Some of the Mac App Store's biggest security apps found spying on users' browsing habits
Popular MacOS security apps taken down following claims they exfiltrate user data to China
North Korean-linked hacking group Lazarus believed to be behind AppleJeus Mac malware
Attack on cryptocurrency exchange platform in Asia by North Korea's Lazarus Group used new Mac malware
Apple's 'best selling' iPhone X helps company to second-quarter revenues of $61.1bn
Tim Cook roundly debunks reports that the iPhone X is struggling