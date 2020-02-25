M2M
What does data centre automation mean for the rise of the machines?
What will the increase in machine-to-machine communication mean for data centres in 2018 and beyond?
Putting machine data to work
There are numerous uses for machine data once you've worked out how to process it, says Matt Davies of Splunk
Internet of Things undermined by a lack of standards, warns Pentaho VP EMEA Paul Scholey
While Hadoop provides a popular analytics foundation for connected devices' data, there are few other standards supporting the Internet of Things
Mobile M2M market grew 25 per cent in 2012
Mobile machine-to-machine communications boom driven by 3G and 4G mobile, 'connected cars' and 'smart cities'
ARM reveals more details about M2M industry forum
Blueprints for the 'internet of things', not standards, the aim of the group
Telcos unite to form global M2M technology alliance
Group will work with Jasper Wireless technologies to promote global standards