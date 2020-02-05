M&A

New York Stock Exchange owner reportedly makes an offer to acquire eBay

Intercontinental Exchange reported offer could value eBay at as much as $30bn - but will offload the classifieds business

Xerox moves to overthrow HP's board by nominating 11 new directors

Xerox's latest move in the battle to acquire HP - or to engineer an HP takeover of Xerox

HP tells Xerox its $24bn funding is irrelevant - its offer still 'significantly undervalues HP'

HP Inc CEO Enrique Lores returns fire against Xerox's John Visentin

Xerox nails down $24bn funding to back proposed HP acquisition

Xerox CEO John Visentin brandishes the financing necessary to back Xerox's proposed takeover of HP Inc

Thoma Bravo to buy Sophos in £3.1bn deal

Thoma Bravo offer has been 'unanimously recommended' by the board of Sophos

Facebook buys computer mind-reading start-up CTRL-labs in $1bn deal

CTRL-labs is developing technology to enable computers to be controlled by the brain

Reports of the death of the tech sector have been greatly exaggerated

It's hard to see the UK's pivotal role in the global technology ecosystem coming to an end, argues Kemp Little Partner Andy Moseby

SAP acquires Qualtrics for $8bn

SAP digs deep to acquire Qualtrics' 'customer experience' software

Dun & Bradstreet the latest software company to go private in $5.38bn deal

D&B sale follows strategy review of 177-year-old company

Qualcomm: Broadcom bid still undervalues company but we're open to new negotiations

Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs calls for more talks with Broadcom in open letter

