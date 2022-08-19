Luton and Dunstable

'Highly skilled and organised' cyber criminals stole £1.1m from Luton Borough Council account

Hacking

The funds were intended for a new school block

clock 19 August 2022 • 2 min read

Security

NHS trusts spend more than £1m on GDPR compliance efforts, claims report

NHS trusts have spent between £500 and £111,200 on GDPR compliance

clock 11 April 2018 • 2 min read
