High performance workloads need to be tightly bound: low latency, high bandwidth, and the application, storage and compute all in the same place. The capital outlay can be very large, with some environments costing as much as $100m to set up on-premise.With such large capital costs, IT teams are challenged with delivering very high utilisation rates, typically over 90%. With workloads often taking days to run, IT teams must schedule effectively, and keep line of business stakeholders happy – ensuring they wait the minimum time to get critical data, and avoiding frustration from potential delays.In this webseminar our expert panel will discuss how enterprises can rise to the financial and utilisation challenges, make their HPC fit for the future, and get the best possible performance in the cloud.

Date: 01 Sep 2020

