Lori Beer

Hardware

IBM pulls in JP Morgan, Barclays, Daimler and Samsung to work on its nascent quantum computing technology

Despite retreating from computer hardware, IBM has been keen to plant its flag into the quantum computing sector while it is still young

clock 14 December 2017 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read