Long Island Iced Tea

Finance and Reporting

Tea company's shares rocket after adding the word "blockchain" to its name

Moribund tea maker sees shares leap almost 300 per cent purely by adding "blockchain" to its name

clock 22 December 2017 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read