London Stock Exchange
Blockchain-as-a-Service and open-sourcing of platform code among a slew of blockchain announcements from IBM
IBM determined not to miss out on the predicted blockchain boom
London Stock Exchange hires new CIO and COO
Combined duties will be taken over by Chris Corrado, a former CTO at Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and eBay
Could China's fluctuating stock market be a boon for UK tech buyers?
Tom Mulvaney, managing director at Networks First, explains why tech buyers may not need to be blue about Black Monday
Sophos floats on London Stock Exchange with £1bn-plus valuation
Apax Partners and co-founders Jan Hruska and Peter Lammer double their money as British anti-virus software company makes successful stock exchange debut
Sophos to float in UK's biggest-ever tech share offering
Anti-virus software vendor co-founded by Jan Hruska and Peter Lammer finally decides to go public
Logica to be acquired by CGI for £1.7bn
Last of the major UK IT services companies sells out
Technology stock enjoys strong start to 2012
Despite early promise, 2012 will be a volatile year for the technology sector, analyst warns
Devastation in Japan sends aftershocks through tech industry
Supplies are likely to be affected, and Apple's shares are falling
How LSE was stricken by Millennium bugs
Glitches in the stock exchange's trading system could have been avoided
London Stock Exchange stops trading due to technical error
Today's problems follow the new exchange going live
LinkedIn files for IPO
The latest in a series of web 2.0 IPO announcements
Goldman Sachs bars US clients from Facebook offering
But there is $7bn in orders from foreign investors
Apple's share price on NYSE is likely to fall today
This follows Apple CEO Steve Jobs saying yesterday that he would take a leave of absence to focus on his health
Groupon set to follow Facebook, LinkedIn and Skype in seeking investor funding
Goldman Sachs said to be in talks with the web startup amid reports of a share sale this year
London Stock Exchange suggests trading disruption was 'suspicious'
An internal investigation has been launched, and relevant authorities have been contacted
London Stock Exchange set to launch new trading system
System is the fastest in the world, according to the LSE
Turquoise appoints new IT head
Baikal manager chosen to run technology for the trading platform
Turquoise acquisition completes
Former London Stock Exchange CIO David Lester becomes chief executive of acquired business
Fidessa exceeds expectations
Financial IT firm reports positive results but says 2010 conditions are hard to predict
Shock as LSE IT management is reshuffled
Turquoise CIO caught off-guard by announcement of new structure
LSE to move cash markets to MillenniumIT platform
First migration phase to take place in September
London Stock Exchange buys Turquoise
LSE IT chief David Lester tipped to be head of new joint venture
London Stock Exchange hit by another IT glitch
Trades can't be executed due to connectivity issues
London Stock Exchange delays Baikal launch
Bourse postpones introduction of dark pool facility amid talks with Turquoise