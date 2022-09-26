London City Police

UK teen suspected of Uber and Rockstar hacks arrested

Hacking

UK teen suspected of Uber and Rockstar hacks arrested

The suspect, charged with breach of bail and computer misuse offences, is believed to be the same individual behind earlier attacks on Microsoft, Okta and Nvidia

clock 26 September 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Ukraine's IT Army hacks Russia's Wagner Group

20 September 2022 • 2 min read
02

Kiwi Farms hacked and user details exposed

21 September 2022 • 3 min read
03

Microsoft Teams stores authentication tokens in plaintext

20 September 2022 • 2 min read
04

Denmark latest to conclude Google Analytics is unlawful

22 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

France's Schneider Electric to buy UK software company Aveva for £9.4bn

22 September 2022 • 3 min read