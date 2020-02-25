London
London overtakes New York and San Francisco for number of fintech investment deals
But San Francisco still tops the list for total deal value
Nationwide opens Digital Innovation Centre in London with plan to hire 750 tech specialists to support £1.3bn IT spending boost
Nationwide pushed into opening technology centre in London in a bid to tap the specialists it needs for digital transformation
Vodafone switches on 5G network
Vodafone 5G only available in parts of London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Bristol, Cardiff and Liverpool at launch
5G news: EE launches UK's first 5G network - beating Vodafone by a month
EE switches on the first sections of its 5G network in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester
Facebook selects London as the hub to build WhatsApp's mobile payment feature
London selected by Facebook as it hosts a large number of people from countries where WhatsApp is popular
London Borough of Newham fined £145,000 over gang members' data leak
Incidents of gang violence, including murder, increased in the aftermath of the Newham Council data breach
Growing teams prompt IT budget rise amongst London councils
Councils have budgets of millions of pounds to secure skilled IT staff
Companies will move towards private blockchains as GDPR gains ground
The law lags behind technology, which has allowed 'crypto-anarchy' to reign - but that is changing
IT pros increasingly looking outside London for opportunities, claims report
London is still on top, but Birmingham is growing fast, claims Jobsite
O2 and Arqiva team up to improve mobile connectivity in London boroughs
The firms will deploy 300 smart cells across London to improve mobile reception
Transport as a data issue. An interview with TfL CDO Lauren Sager Weinstein
Efficiencies in London's transit systems will be made by joining more of the dots
London's first electric taxi has hit a bump in the road
But the plug hasn't been pulled
Vodafone UK and Ericsson team up on pre-standard 5G test
Vodafone and Ericsson complete 5G UK trials
Uber appeals TfL London licence cancellation
Hearing expected on 11 December
Technology is 'key' to London's future, shows CBI survey
Mayor's office tells government that returning certainty to the business world is critical
TfL swipes Uber off London's streets. What are the implications?
Ride-sharing app denied renewed licence
Greater London Authority to hire a senior policy officer for technology
Officer will develop Mayor Sadiq Khan's technology policy
Apple to relocate its London HQ to Battersea Power Station
1,400 staff will move in once renovations are completed in 2021
Driverless car trials opened up to UK public
Government aims to accelerate autonomous vehicle testing and acceptance
Superfast broadband, digital skills and tech growth - all the promises from the London mayoral candidates
All the mainstream London mayoral candidates' digital promises
TfL CIO is now reporting to the CMO rather than the CFO
Steve Townsend is now reporting into Vernon Everitt to ensure IT focuses on the customer experience
Comparethemarket.com opens Shoreditch office to attract 40 IT hipsters
Want to earn £94k working for Aleksandra Orlov, but don't want to move to Peterborough? Come this way...
V3 Startup Spotlight: Cloud-based background checking service Onfido
This week Husayn Kassai, co-founder and chef executive of Onfido, goes under the spotlight
London needs 5G and better broadband to maintain top-dog status
Boris Johnson issues warning that London will fall from power if it does not prepare for future