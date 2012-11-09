Logica

Health

Department of Heath selects Logica to provide payroll services

Seven-year deal will see firm responsible for payroll of 30,000 employees

clock 09 November 2012 •

Police

NPIA hails success of national police database

National Policing Improvement Agency says data sharing has led to speedier arrests

clock 22 June 2012 •

Mergers and Acquisitions

Logica to be acquired by CGI for £1.7bn

Last of the major UK IT services companies sells out

clock 31 May 2012 • 2 min read

Budgets and Investment

BAE Systems selects Logica for six-year HR services contract

Logica to take over from Xchanging

clock 06 February 2012 •

Budgets and Investment

Logica to axe up to 300 UK jobs

A total of 1,300 European jobs cut to prepare for Eurozone fallout

clock 15 December 2011 •

Applications

Citizen's Advice experiences instability in Microsoft case management system

Logica had to suspend a company-wide roll out

clock 18 October 2011 •

Services and Outsourcing

Logica signs major contracts with MoD, SSE and Galileo

The service firm also announced mid-year revenue of £1.9bn

clock 08 August 2011 •

Networks

SAP and Logica team up for smart meters

Global firms join forces to provide systems that will enable the energy market in the UK to operate more effectively

clock 05 July 2011 •

Finance and Reporting

Outsourcing grows while consulting shrinks at Logica

Flat financials for 2010 while growth beckons this year

clock 23 February 2011 •

Services and Outsourcing

Logica signs €300m deal with Shell

Ten-year contract to provide fuel card programme in Europe and Asia

clock 18 February 2011 •
