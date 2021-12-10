Log4j

'Especially dangerous' Java zero day discovered, same type as used in Equifax breach

Threats and Risks

'Especially dangerous' Java zero day discovered, same type as used in Equifax breach

Patch Log4j urgently admins urged, as memories of 2017 Equifax hack loom large

clock 10 December 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Do we still need IT departments?

07 December 2021 • 7 min read
02

Microsoft seizes control of 42 domains used by China-based Nickel hacking group

09 December 2021 • 3 min read
03

Amazon outage hits Disney, Netflix and Coinbase

08 December 2021 • 2 min read
04

Spar forced to close a number of stores following cyber attack

07 December 2021 • 3 min read
05

Italy hands Amazon €1 billion fine for anti-competitive practices

09 December 2021 • 2 min read