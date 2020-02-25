local government
Eighty per cent of councils still primarily rely on on-premise IT because of 'legacy IT hangover'
Holding on to legacy technology is holding back digital transformation in local government, claim Eduserv and Socitm
Government CIOs say they lack data analytics, data science and security skills in their workforce
ie: all the skills required for digital transformation and keeping hackers out
Tri-borough partnership breaks up after six years over "uncertainty" at Hammersmith and Fulham Council
Pioneering shared services arrangement breaks up due to political tensions
Local data for local people: Camden Council launches 'Open Data Camden' platform
Camden aims to open up Council data to improve public services, claims interim CIO Omid Shiraji
UK government is 'freaking out' about the potential of open source, says Red Hat
"Government departments are no longer pen-pushers, they're IT companies" echoes CapGemini
New local government digital standard published
The standard's 15 recommendations include the use of agile methods
Councils share £560k of funding for big data and digital schemes
The funding will go towards IT projects that can be reused by other councils in the future, says Local Government Association
Local government and GDS open consultation for common digital standard
Common standard would help local authorities assert their collective bargaining power during procurement
Bromley Council selects BT to provide computer and data centre services in £9m contract
Bromley Council used the procurement framework agreement set up by the Tri-borough partnership of councils to choose a supplier
Council as a service: How Windsor and Maidenhead's CIO is tearing up the local government IT rulebook
'The real problem is ease of service' explains Rocco Labellarte
Westminster City Council selects Ricoh to aid digital transformation
Council looking to reduce reliance on paper in the planning process
G-Cloud sales pass £750m mark
More than £36m spent in August as sales pick up for government programme after a slow summer
Burnley Council awards Liberata 10-year IT outsourcing contract
Council 'acting in line with responsibility to provide the best services to residents, in spite of major reductions to our funding' says council leader Mark Townsend
Upgrade to Windows 10? What's the hurry, asks London Borough of Barking and Dagenham
Council happy to stick with Windows 7 'for the next few years'
Only 41 per cent of local government employees believe they're protected against cyber-crime threat
Almost half of employees indicate a low level of awareness of cyber security across local government