Local Authorities

IT Essentials: Growing pains

Strategy

Growing up is hard. Growing out is harder.

clock 18 September 2023 • 2 min read
£100m Oracle bill contributed to Birmingham City Council bankruptcy

Government

BCC is in 'financial chaos,' says councillor

clock 11 September 2023 • 3 min read

Strategy

The effect of Covid-19 on digital transformation at Trafford Council

In an emergency, is it better to stick with what you know or take a risk?

clock 18 November 2020 • 4 min read

Government

Local authorities must re-examine how they use data

Councils are not taking full advantage of the data they collect

clock 06 December 2018 • 1 min read

Security

Majority of local authorities are still running on Windows 7, shows research

Councils are relying on legacy systems

clock 23 January 2018 • 2 min read

Business Software

Local authorities facing huge bills following Oracle audits

Local authorities are struggling to keep up with rising costs on Oracle software, claims TmaxSoft

clock 29 November 2017 • 3 min read

Security

Twenty-five per cent of local authorities affected by ransomware

Only one council admits to paying the ransom with the rest claiming they simply restored from backups

clock 26 September 2017 • 2 min read

Public Sector

Tri-borough partnership breaks up after six years over "uncertainty" at Hammersmith and Fulham Council

Pioneering shared services arrangement breaks up due to political tensions

clock 31 March 2017 • 2 min read

Security

GDS signs up 19 councils to pilot Gov.UK Verify

Identity assurance in applications for travel passes and parking permits the subject of first Gov.UK Verify pilots

clock 04 October 2016 • 2 min read

Open Source

UK government is 'freaking out' about the potential of open source, says Red Hat

"Government departments are no longer pen-pushers, they're IT companies" echoes CapGemini

clock 18 August 2016 • 2 min read
