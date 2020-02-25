Lloyds Banking Group
Legislators need to be leading the debate around AI not playing catchup, says Lloyds Bank analyst
As technology advances exponentially legislators need to find a way to do the same, argues panel
Lloyds Bank to spend £3 billion on digital transformation just weeks after admitting IT department staff cuts
Lloyds claims it will become a 'more digitised' banking provider, despite cutting IT staff
What does the Lloyds hire and fire mean for UK IT?
Computing questions the banking industry about legacy IT, retraining and offshoring
Lloyds cuts IT staff as it reskills for the online age - updated
The bank is cutting 1,000 staff from six different areas of business
Big Data & IoT Summit 2017: Lloyds dredges the 'data lake'
Machine learning has great potential when combined with big data, says Lloyds's Nicholas Williams - but watch out for the GDPR
Almost 2,000 Lloyds IT jobs to go as data centre services move offshore
Project Aurora will see data centre operations roles moved to IBM, then offshore
Lloyds Bank suffers reported DDoS attack
Banks are jittery following last year's attack on Tesco Bank
Tech roles likely to expand at Lloyds Bank despite job cuts
Losses likely to affect front-line and facilities staff, with increases in IT headcount more likely than cuts
Lloyds Bank cuts 640 IT roles in latest round of restructuring
IT targeted as Lloyds Banking Group cuts 9,000 jobs
The UK IT Industry Awards 2015 - and the winners are…
Who took home the gongs at the industry's biggest night of the year?
Lloyds Banking Group fixes HBOS security flaw that exposed customers' online banking records
Name, date of birth and the address were all it needed to get access to customers' accounts
RBS accused of 'falsifying' customer information in breach of Data Protection Act - UPDATED
RBS tells Computing it takes obligations under the Data Protection Act "very seriously"
Top 10 IT stories this week: Win 10 Mobile, Satellite of Musk, and Lloyds TSB data theft
Computing's most-read stories of the past week. Stories so big you can see 'em from space
Lloyds TSB customers' personal data stolen from RSA's data centre
Stolen storage device held customer bank details
Dyre banking Trojan malware activity surges - targets Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Lloyds and Santander customers
Malware similar to Zeus and allows hackers to steal banking credentials, warn Bitdefender
All of UK's major banks and lenders have reported data breaches in the past two years
FOI request finds that 791 incidents reported to the ICO by financial services firms since 2013
Halifax trials heartbeat authentication for mobile banking security
Trial 'will help us further understand how we can serve our customers in the way that best appeals to their needs,' claims bank
Lloyds Banking Group to recruit RBC CIO Morteza Mahjour
Mahjour to fill vacancy left by Darryl West, who jumped ship to Barclays
Banks' IT to be investigated by regulator following computer failures
Financial Conduct Authority to examine big banks' IT following repeated glitches
Lloyds, BOS, TSB and Halifax hit by debit card and ATM glitch
Customers report being unable to use debit cards and ATM machines across the UK, as TSB CEO apologises on Twitter
Co-op Bank to invest £500m in IT as hedge funds complete takeover
Troubled bank to invest in IT again - two years after it abandoned its own disastrous IT investment
Co-op Bank writes down £148.4m of IT investments
IT to replace core banking platform will no longer be implemented as it does not fit in with bank's strategy
Lloyds Banking Group recruiting 30 IT apprentices
Graduates cannot fill roles as they require 'significant legacy insight'
ICO fines Bank of Scotland for 'unforgivable' breach of Data Protection Act
Bank continually sent faxes containing customer details to the wrong address