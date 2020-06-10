Lloyds Bank
'Faster Payments' glitch affecting Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland
No-so-Faster Payments borkage hits Lloyds Banking Group
MPs demand answers from TSB over online banking 'meltdown' following platform migration
TSB IT fiasco has "all the hallmarks of an IT meltdown", claims Treasury Committee chair Nicky Morgan MP
What does the Lloyds hire and fire mean for UK IT?
Computing questions the banking industry about legacy IT, retraining and offshoring
Lloyds cuts IT staff as it reskills for the online age - updated
The bank is cutting 1,000 staff from six different areas of business
Co-operative Bank settles dispute with Capita and cans new IT system as it puts itself up for sale
Co-operative Bank scraps IT transformation plans to cut costs