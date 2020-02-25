Linux
Hackers are exploiting a vulnerability to hijack building access control systems
More than 2,300 smart access systems are vulnerable to the bug
Huawei unveils openEuler, its CentOS-based Linux distribution
In the spirit of the age, Huawei releases the source code of openEuler to Gitee, a Chinese alternative to Github
Linus Torvalds dismisses 'anti-Microsoft stuff', claims Microsoft is now 'much friendlier' towards Linux
Microsoft first announced its love for Linux in 2015 shortly after Satya Nadella became CEO
Oracle Autonomous Linux can update itself without human intervention, claims Oracle
From maverick to mainstream: why open source software is now indispensable for modern business
Older, more established ways of doing things simply don't measure up any longer
Celebrating 50 years of the Unix operating system
Without the pioneering work of Ken Thompson and his colleages the world would be a very different place
Valve to quit support for Ubuntu over 32-bit block
Lack of support for 32-bit games in future versions of Ubuntu means many Steam games will no longer run
Warning over 'HiddenWasp' Linux backdoor undetectable by antivirus software
China-linked HiddenWasp Linux malware is being used in sophisticated, targeted attacks
Linux variant of Winnti malware discovered by Chronicle cybersecurity experts
Researchers found this variant while investigating the cyber attack carried out on pharma giant Bayer last month
South Korean government plans shift to Linux in response to end of Extended Support for Windows 7
The South Korean government has balked at the cost of continuing to maintain Windows 7 beyond January next year
Microsoft adds a Linux kernel to Windows with WSL 2, Canonical announces support
Will support FUSE and Docker
Microsoft Visual Studio Code now available on Linux as an Ubuntu Snap
Visual Studio Code will run on Linux as a containerised package in the form of an Ubuntu Snap
Linux servers running Hadoop targeted by variation of Mirai malware
First sighting of Mirai malware targeting enterprise systems
Migrating to Linux: the basis of digital transformation
SAP is moving HANA exclusively to Linux - Sabine Soellheim explains why
IBM to buy Red Hat in deal valuing the open-source software company at $34bn
Red Hat governance, brands, headquarters and facilities to be retained under IBM ownership
Linus Torvalds apologises for 'unprofessional' rants over Linux
Torvalds' blunt but entertaining emails likely to become a thing of the past
Micro Focus to sell SUSE Linux to private equity firm for $2.5bn
Micro Focus takes first concrete steps to tidy up following 2017's 'spin merge' with HPE Software
Google plan to bring full Linux app support to Chromebooks
SuperTuxKart - and other Linux apps and games - coming to Chromebooks soon
Valve: We're not dumping Steam Machines, just tidying up
Valve's still supporting Steam Machines despite them not 'exactly flying off the shelves'
Review: Qubes OS 4.0
The long-awaited release of Edward Snowden's favourite operating system is here
Netflix warning over Intel's latest Meltdown fix that could cause CPU latency spikes of 800 per cent
New Meltdown patches from Intel still have "issues"...
Petrol stations left wide open to security flaw, says Kaspersky
String of security flaws found in embedded fuel station controller running Linux
Red Hat to acquire CoreOS in $250m deal
Red Hat to expand its container portfolio with acquisition
Barcelona gives Microsoft the boot in move to open source
By spring 2019 office software, email and operating systems used by the city will be open source