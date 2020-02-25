Lincolnshire County Council
IT restored at Lincolnshire County Council after ransomware shutdown
Back to work-as-usual for staff at council shut down by ransomware demand last week
£1m ransomware demand from previously unknown malware took down Lincolnshire County Council network
But everything should be back up and running by Monday morning, says CIO Judith Hetherington Smith
Total IT shut down at Lincolnshire County Council over zero-day attack
Adult care details, as well as staff bank details, accessed in attack attributed to malware