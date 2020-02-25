LIGO
Six new binary black hole mergers detected in recently released LIGO-Virgo gravitational wave detection data
Researchers at the Institute of Advanced Study say they used a combination of signal processing techniques to discover the black hole mergers
UK invests in blackhole-hunting LIGO facilities in Louisiana and Washington to get an upgrade to 'see' further
Scientists will be able to detect three blackhole collision events in a single day after upgrading work is completed by the mid-2020s
Gravitational waves from the biggest known black hole collision nine billion years ago detected
Ripples from the collision between two black holes nine billion years ago reached Earth for the first time in 2017
Astronomers detect gravitational waves from a merged, hyper-massive neutron star
Gravitational waves become extremely weak by the time they reach the Earth and require highly sensitive equipment for detection
Astronomers find several pairs of galaxies merging together into single, larger galaxies
First time ever astronomers have spied galaxies in the final stages of merging together
Astronomers link gravitational wave sources from first-ever sighting of merger of two neutron stars
Astronomers studying first-ever reported merger of two neutron stars claim to have detect light and gravitational waves