Microsoft tempts Oracle customers with free SQL Server 2016 licences
Microsoft says firms can save by switching, but they must be signed up for Software Assurance licensing
Apple and Ericsson end legal war after signing off on global patent licensing agreement
Agreement covers 4G, 3G and 2G, and Apple and Ericsson will also work together on 5G wireless standards
Struggling with Oracle licensing? Dump your systems integrator, suggests DVLA CTO
Systems integrators have no motive to reduce your licence footprint, says Iain Patterson
Be careful with hidden costs of cloud, warns City & Guilds IT director
'It's very quick for people to put prices up fast,' Ian Turfrey tells Computing and Zerto web seminar
Oracle licence sales continue to decline - and cloud fails to take up the slack
Software giant promises super-charged cloud growth to make up for it
Oracle accused by rival of 'brutish' sales tactics to prevent customer defections
'Breach notices' issued to users by Oracle's compliance department intended to keep customers in line, claim Oracle's rivals
£150m licence fee shortfall sees BBC cut 1,000 jobs and merge IT roles
IT department looks set to shrink as broadcaster has to make 'some hard choices'
Microsoft's new Windows 10 licensing twist - OEMs must pay MORE for better laptops
Is there actually a plan behind Microsoft's Windows 10 licensing or are they just making it up as they go along?