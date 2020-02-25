Libre Office
Barcelona gives Microsoft the boot in move to open source
By spring 2019 office software, email and operating systems used by the city will be open source
Munich to shift back to Microsoft Windows after Linux experiment fails
City of Munich plans to shift back 100 per cent to "industry standard" Microsoft software
OpenOffice considers closure after project is eclipsed by Libre Office
Too few volunteers even to patch major security flaws following LibreOffice "fork"
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Review
The fourth generation of Microsoft's industry-leading hybrid tablet is here. But will it keep replacing your laptop?
Top 10 software stories of 2013 so far
"Software" will be 60-years old this October, but despite the lack of big launches so far this year, there's still been plenty of activity
Microsoft claims one million Office 365 Home Premium subscribers
One million home users subscribe to Office out of 20 million total sales since January