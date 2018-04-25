Liam Maxwell

Government

Adopting 'open' has driven change in the UK government

The government knows that data is important, but enacting change needed a shift in both culture and structure

clock 25 April 2018 • 3 min read

Government

Government appoints former Guardian CIO Andy Beale as deputy chief technology officer

Beale will move from director of common technology services at the GDS to become Liam Maxwell's deputy

clock 04 February 2016 • 1 min read

Government

Iain Patterson returns to Government Digital Service as director of common technology services

Government CTO Liam Maxwell 'delighted' to have Patterson back at GDS following stint at DVLA

clock 09 December 2015 •

Services and Outsourcing

AWS to pitch up in the UK in 2016 - prepare your CV now

Now you can keep your data in the cloud, in the UK, safe from the prying eyes of everyone except the government

clock 06 November 2015 •

Government

Government Communications claims £330m in savings through digital

'Every taxpayer penny counts,' says Alex Aikin

clock 14 August 2015 •

Government

Procurement teams the 'biggest enemy' to SMEs breaking in to government, says ex HMRC CIO

'There has been no fundamental DNA change, it has just been window dressing' - Specsavers CIO Phil Pavitt

clock 17 April 2015 •

Public Sector

Top 10 public sector IT stories of 2014

For once, the year wasn't filled with government IT lows, as there were highs too

clock 24 December 2014 •

Government

No change for government IT regardless of who wins the next election, believes Liam Maxwell

Government Digital Service CTO Liam Maxwell looks forward to continuing his role, regardless of the outcome of the general election in 2015

clock 27 November 2014 •

Public Sector

Liam Maxwell: Open standards and focus on inter-operability has opened the way to 'government as a platform'

Maxwell expects continuity of IT even if there is a change of government after the general election in 2015

clock 26 November 2014 •

Public Sector

Government CTO Liam Maxwell recruits army of senior IT leaders to manage new contracts

Public sector hiring IT specialists to bring lost IT skills back in-house, says Maxwell

clock 20 November 2014 •
