What blocks innovation?
The skills gap, investments and business culture are all potential barriers that stand in the way of success
A third of IT leaders say cost is an automation roadblock
But more than half are keen to pursue it anyway
Four in five IT leaders consider data vital for business innovation
Market changes, process needs and the opportunities provided by new knowledge prompt innovation
Complexity is the first barrier to automation adoption
Lack of digital skills - at least partly the result of complex business practices - is the single biggest blocker to automation
UK business leaders share mixed feelings about ability to innovate
Innovation is critical to survival, but is often relegated to R&D or data science teams instead of being a whole-business process
More applications, more complexity: what is driving automation adoption?
Almost 60 per cent of UK firms identified the need to modernise as a reason to automate business processes
How does data drive innovation?
More than a third of our respondents lacked confidence in their organisation's ability to innovate
A quarter of UK businesses are still in the early stages of automation
23 per cent of firms say that they use little to no automation, but that is set to change soon
Untrusted, low-quality data is hurting decision-making in business
Organisations are overconfident when it comes to data-driven decision making
How Merck solved its clinical data challenges
A massive clinical trial disrupted other work being done at the company, highlighting the need for a scalable solution
How Liaison brought transparency to analytics
Viewing campaign analytics quickly was essential to assessing their impact
How do you solve the challenge of disparate data sets?
Data is both battleground and weapon
Data driven decision making and the HiPPO in the room
Despite paying lip service to DDDM many executives would still rather rely on their own gut instinct
Data strategy: getting the digital plumbing right
Getting the plumbing right, or creating a data framework to give it a more suitable name, is an essential prerequisite for enterprise digital transformation
'Firms who aren't moving towards being data driven are either sunk or sinking,' says Dunnhumby
Jason Nathan, group MD for data at Dunnhumby outlines the importance of having a data strategy
Big data? We're still in 'the playground', say users in V3 survey
But organisations will quickly shift from playground to production, argues Pentaho's Wael Elrifai