LGBT Tech

Breaking the mould at Bloomberg: An interview with software engineer, Lisanne de Groot

Tech employers should support and fund employee communities for under represented groups, and help those who dominate the sector to be strong allies – for the benefit of all.

clock 30 March 2023 • 5 min read
50th Anniversary of PRIDE at CACI

Sarah Cronk, Software engineer and Diversity & Inclusion lead at CACI, shares details of the PRIDE event which led to CACI's nomination in the Diversity & Inclusion initiative of the year category at this years' Women in Technology Excellence Awards....

clock 15 November 2022 • 3 min read
Extending digital opportunities to LGBTQ+ communities: An interview with LGBT Tech

Chris Wood and Kristen Kelley of LGBT Tech tell Computing about their work, and explain why it is needed as much now as it was was when this not-for-profit organisation was founded a decade ago.

clock 24 June 2022 • 5 min read
