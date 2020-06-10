LG
Google to launch Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 on 4 October
New Pixel smartphone should at least seem cheaper following £999 iPhone X launch
Cisco and Samsung team up for Verizon 5G NFV trial
Trial highlights 'readiness' of 5G technologies and paves way for deployment of commercial networks, claim vendors
MWC 2017: All the latest rumours around BlackBerry, Nokia, Samsung, Sony et al
Everything you can expect to hear from the biggest device expo of the year
MWC 2017: What to expect from BlackBerry, Nokia, Samsung, Sony and more
Here's what to expect from the biggest mobile trade show of the year
Top 10 laptops for 2016: Dell XPS 13, Asus ZenBook Pro, Microsoft Surface Book
The best notebooks, ultrabooks and convertibles you can buy this year
OnePlus 3 vs HTC 10 vs Galaxy S7 Edge vs LG G5 vs Huawei P9
Battle of the 2016 Android smartphones
Top 12 tips to improve Android battery life
Fight back against battery drain with these power-saving tips
Top 10 smartphones for 2016: HTC 10, iPhone SE, Huawei P9 and Galaxy S7
The handsets we're most looking forward to this year
Best smartwatches of 2015: Apple Watch, Moto 360 and Samsung Gear S2
We count down the top 10 finest wearables to launch this year
Best smartphones 2015: iPhone 6S, OnePlus X and Nexus 6P
We count down the most exciting mobiles hitting or already on the shelves this year
Android 'Certifi-gate' flaw leaves millions of devices at risk
Manufacturers' update systems open to attack
Apple Watch rivals: Top 10 smartwatch alternatives from Asus, Microsoft and Samsung
V3 considers the options if you're looking for a wearable device that isn't made by Apple
Samsung and LG smartwatches leave sensitive data open to hackers
Researchers reveal that neither firm encrypts user data on wearable devices
LG G4 vs One M9
We see which smartphone merits your attention
Qualcomm pays out $975m to Chinese government in antitrust settlement
Fine is largest in China's corporate history - but it could've been worse
CES 2015: Sony, Samsung, LG, Intel and Lenovo top announcements
We round up some of the biggest announcements so far from the annual tech show
LG reveals G Watch R Android Wear smartwatch
Circular-faced wearable device takes aim at Samsung Gear S
Top 10 most read: G3 vs One M8, Airbus signs HP for HPC, iOS 7.1.2 bugs
What caught the attention of V3 readers last week
LG G3 vs HTC One M8 head-to-head review
Korea and Taiwan clash in this battle of the Android titans
Top 10 Android smartphones with super-sized screens
5in and above devices taking the fight to the Apple iPhone
Top 10 most read: Motorola Moto X review, Galaxy S5 features, huge DDoS attack
Top stories from the past seven days on V3
Samsung ships 450 million smartphones, more than Nokia and Apple combined
Nokia sees market share fall as competition in emerging markets grows
LG G2 brings Snapdragon 800 and rear buttons to Android smartphone
Korean company says 130 networks already signed up to carry the handset