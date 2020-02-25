Léo Apotheker
Meg Whitman: Mike Lynch's conduct during HP's Autonomy takeover was 'completely unnacceptable'
Whitman claims that Lynch only informed her of impending quarterly revenue shortfalls at Autonomy at 'the eleventh hour'
HP CEO Léo Apotheker didn't bother reading Autonomy deal due diligence
Apotheker relied on HP's 'traffic light' system to highlight problems - but ignored CFO who opposed the deal
HP CEO Léo Apotheker didn't even read Autonomy's accounts before acquisition
Apotheker claims he didn't have time to read Autonomy's accounts prior to $11bn acquisition
Ex-Autonomy CFO Sushovan Hussain ordered to wear GPS ankle tag and hand over passport
Hussain's bail conditions ban him from leaving the US, while he awaits sentencing
HP knew of Autonomy's accounting practices before takeover, according to newly released documents
Questions over Autonomy's accounts dismissed by HP as 'negative tactics' by Oracle
HP finally seals £6bn Autonomy buy
Data analytics deal confirmed despite market misgivings