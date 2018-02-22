Lenovo Miix 630

Hardware

John Lewis and Currys PC World to sell ARM-based Windows 10 laptops

John Lewis and Currys PC World to sell ARM-based Windows 10 PCs

clock 22 February 2018 • 2 min read

Laptops

Qualcomm reveals the shops that will start selling ARM-based Windows 10 laptops this year

John Lewis, Currys PC World and the BT Shop first in the queue to take delivery of ARM-based Windows 10 PCs

clock 21 February 2018 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read