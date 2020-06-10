Leeds Building Society
How Leeds Building Society plans to achieve diversity in tech
Leeds' Becky Hewitt talks about some of the initiatives the building society has adopted to achieve its target of 33 per cent of women holding senior leadership roles by 2021
AI? I don't believe for a minute it's going to mean fewer jobs
The important thing is to invest in both people and technology, say panelists at Computing's Cloud Live event
Don't pitch transformational ideas if you don't have trust, warns financial services CIO
Tom Clark, CIO of Leeds Building Society explains how and when to pitch ideas to the board, speaking at Computing's recent Cloud and Infrastructure Summit North
The future of the CIO role: products, property, professional services, or all of the above?
Computing speaks to Tom Clark, CIO of Leeds Building Society about how his role is broadening out, and examines other CIOs who are adding new domains to their scope
How DevOps is being implemented at Leeds Building Society
Tom Clark, CIO of Leeds Building Society, explains how DevOps is taking hold at his organisation, and the benefits he sees
Robots speed up the customer experience at Leeds Building Society
Tom Clark, CIO at Leeds Building Society, describes how robotic processing has improved his business
Top 20 tips for negotiating new software deals
The rise of cloud computing and open source hasn't simplified negotiations with software vendors. Leeds Building Society CIO Tom Clark advises how to strike the best deal
How Leeds Building Society's move to the cloud is supporting a mobile-first application development focus
Shifting Leeds Building Society's core banking platform to the cloud is just the start of a customer-focused, mobile-first revolution, CIO Tom Clark tells Computing
HP to implement 'integrated customer engagement' systems for Leeds Building Society
UK's fifth largest building society to build internet and mobile banking systems after HP Helion cloud migration
Why Leeds Building Society migrated its core banking platform to the cloud
Leeds Building Society pioneers a shift to HP's Helion cloud as regulatory demands intensify and customers expect more flexibility