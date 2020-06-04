lawsuit
Equifax to pay $380.5 million in data breach settlement in the US
Equifax settles class-action lawsuit over 2017 data breach that spilt personal data of 147 million Americans (and more than 15.2 million Brits)
Amazon to ask US court to block Microsoft from working on JEDI contract
Microsoft is scheduled to begin work on the US Department of Defense's massive JEDI cloud project on 11th February
Google sued over alleged anti-competitive practices in online advertising
Inform claims Google used anti-competitive practices to shut it out of the online advertising market
Equifax used default 'admin' user name and password to secure hacked portal
Lawsuit claims that Equifax IT security was negligent and that the company made 'false and misleading statements' about its IT security and data protection compliance
Github sued for encouraging hacking in Capital One data breach lawsuit
GitHub does nothing to stop hacked data and exploits from being uploaded, claims lawsuit
Facebook sues South Korean analytics firm Rankwave over developer platform abuse
Facebook says Rankwave unlawfully sold developer platform data to advertising and marketing firms
Tesla sues former employee, claiming theft of Autopilot source code
Tesla alleges that an engineer who left suddenly in January copied more than 300,000 files containing Autopilot source code
Oracle cloud growth driven by threats to customers, claims shareholder lawsuit
Oracle executives weren't entirely honest about the company's 2017 cloud growth spurt, claim disgruntled shareholders
Facebook counter-sues Blackberry claiming infringement of messaging patents
Facebook returns fire at Blackberry with 118-page lawsuit
Tesla wins dismissal of Model 3 court case
The electric auto maker really needed a win after several months of "production hell"
First lawsuits filed over Elon Musk's Tesla privatisation tweets
Short-sellers burnt by Musk's "false and misleading" tweets the first to file suit
Uber trailed in self-driving car development, admits ex-CEO Travis Kalanick
Uber's co-founder and ex-CEO hired a star engineer from Waymo in a bid to catch up
Kim Dotcom claims billions of dollars in damages after his "unlawful" 2012 arrest
The Megaupload founder and entrepreneur is seeking reparations from the New Zealand government
Apple faces lawsuit over Spectre and Meltdown CPU security flaws
After firing off writs against AMD and Intel, ambulance-chasing lawyers take aim at Apple
Now Apple faces lawsuit over Spectre and Meltdown CPU flaws
Lawyers making out like bandits over Meltdown and Spectre CPU security flaws
AMD targeted in lawsuit over 'misleading' Spectre CPU bug claims
AMD used Spectre misinformation to manipulate share price, claims miffed investor
James Damore, the former Google engineer fired over diversity memo, launches class-action lawsuit
'Do no evil' Google accused of bullying and discrimination
Oracle's Rimini Street damages cut by $50m on appeal
Oracle to trouser 'just' $74m from Rimini Street copyright court case - not $124m
Intel hit with three class-action suits over Meltdown and Spectre
Intel slammed for not disclosing the flaws sooner - had 20 years to do so
Yahoo's parent company sues Mozilla for breach of contract
Yahoo and Mozilla have entered a bitter lawsuit over a breached contract
Qualcomm wants to take down the iPhone X due to patent infringement
Qualcomm is targeting Apple's iPhone X with a new batch of patent infringement accusations
Qualcomm sues Apple claiming iPhone maker divulged its secrets to Intel
Breakdown between Apple and Qualcomm deepens over trade secrets claim