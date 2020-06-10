law firms
One million email credentials from the top-500 UK law firms' found for sale on the 'dark web'
Law firms wide open to phishing scams following security breaches
Brexit and IT contracts: Managing escalation, mediation and the prospect of legal action
You've tried everything to avoid a legal dispute with a business partner, but to no avail. So what should you do next? Arnold & Porter's Michael Bywell offers some advice
Brexit and IT contracts: Managing termination issues - a legal perspective
Is Brexit ending your business relationships? Arnold & Porter's Michael Bywell has advice
Driverless cars: What is the law, and where will they fit into it?
Ashfords LLP's Suzie Miles assesses the situation as self-driving vehicles begin to take to the road
Fieldfisher selects LexisOne for ERP to provide 'a single view of the business'
Mike Giles, finance director at Fieldfisher, believes one system across all of its offices is the logical choice
Will health app developers have to protect consumers' privacy?
The European Data Protection Supervisor believes that EU law should compel app developers to be transparent about how they are using data
More than 170 law firms investigated by ICO over data breaches in 2014
Revelation follows public warning from ICO for law firms to get their act together over data protection