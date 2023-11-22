Law enforcement

Life after EncroChat - will AI balance the odds?

Law

Life after EncroChat - will AI balance the odds?

What next for serious crime law enforcement once the convictions bonanza runs out of steam?

clock 22 November 2023 • 4 min read
Facial recognition firm Clearview AI overturns £7.5m UK fine on appeal

Privacy

Facial recognition firm Clearview AI overturns £7.5m UK fine on appeal

Clearview's sole use by law enforcement entities outside the UK makes it exempt, tribunal finds

clock 19 October 2023 • 2 min read
'Operation Cookie Monster': Authorities seize dark web marketplace

Threats and Risks

'Operation Cookie Monster': Authorities seize dark web marketplace

Sold stolen logins, cookies, browser fingerprints and other information

clock 06 April 2023 • 3 min read
European police move in on DoppelPaymer

Police

European police move in on DoppelPaymer

Gang known for causing first death linked to ransomware

clock 07 March 2023 • 2 min read
Canada detains Russian national over LockBit attacks

Law

Canada detains Russian national over LockBit attacks

Mikhail Vasiliev is 'one of the most prolific ransomware operators in the world'

clock 11 November 2022 • 2 min read
Ex-government IT worker collaborated with Russian cybergang

Law

Ex-government IT worker collaborated with Russian cybergang

Vachon-Desjardins was arrested in Canada in January 2021 and extradited to the US in March this year

clock 01 July 2022 • 2 min read
Europol dismantles multimillion-euro cyber gang

Law

Europol dismantles multimillion-euro cyber gang

Nine people have been taken into custody as a result of a cross-border operation between Europol and police in the Netherlands and Belgium.

clock 23 June 2022 • 2 min read
Italian police block pro-Russia attacks during Eurovision

Security

Italian police block pro-Russia attacks during Eurovision

The authorities foiled cyberattacks pro-Russian groups Killnet and Legion during the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin last week.

clock 16 May 2022 • 3 min read
REvil suspect allegedly behind Kaseya hack extradited to the US

Law

REvil suspect allegedly behind Kaseya hack extradited to the US

The Ukrainian national was arrested in Poland last year, a few months after the Kaseya attack shut down hundreds of SMEs around the world

clock 11 March 2022 • 3 min read
Government agencies used Clearview facial recognition in 24 countries

Privacy

Government agencies used Clearview facial recognition in 24 countries

The company is offering its technology on a try-before-you-buy basis

clock 31 August 2021 • 2 min read
