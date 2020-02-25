law
Are government attempts to boost diversity in tech too little, too late?
Charlotte Allery, Employment Solicitor in the Technology Sector at Coffin Mew, argues that the government must do more to promote diversity in the technology industry
Five crucial HR resolutions for 2020
Changes in employment law are coming - is your organisation ready, asks Goodman Derrick's Katee Dias
New UK visa available for foreign tech entrepreneurs
Sam Meymand, immigration lawyer at Fletcher Day, explains the new immigration system which will apply to tech entrepreneurs, amongst others
Private Facebook documents seized by parliament
Documents allegedly contain email conversations about privacy controls that led to the Cambridge Analytica scandal
AI - where does the liability lie?
Emma Stevens, a dispute resolution specialist at law firm Coffin Mew, explains who should be responsible when AI goes wrong
Why the class action against Google for misuse of personal internet data was rejected by the Court
Rory Lynch, a solicitor in the media team at law firm Seddons, discusses a recent English High Court decision to stop a class action lawsuit brought against Google
Blockchain and smart contracts - dispute resolution challenges
Emma Stevens, Associate Solicitor - Dispute Resolution, Coffin Mew, explains what smart contracts are, how they can benefit organisations, and how the law is set to change
Algorithms in the justice system: Should computers decide our fate?
James Kitching, Solicitor - Corporate, Coffin Mew, examines the phenomenon of decisions being made by machines in the justice system
Tech and data protection law, post-GDPR
James Castro-Edwards of law firm Wedlake Bell argues that the UK needs to demonstrate that it protects personal data to EU standards as Brexit looms
GDPR is now in force! Read the best resources to prepare
GDPR is now online and firms need to comply or risk heavy fines. Here are the details you need to ensure you're ready
Lawyers admit no easy fix to chargeback loophole in online retail
The fraudulent loophole which enables consumers to get hold of online goods for free is unlikely to be closed without new legislation, state leading lawyers
Microsoft calls on congress to support its campaign against the US Department of Justice
Microsoft's legal boss Brad Smith says American lawmakers are undermining international privacy rights
Uber trailed in self-driving car development, admits ex-CEO Travis Kalanick
Uber's co-founder and ex-CEO hired a star engineer from Waymo in a bid to catch up
Google and China's Tencent in patent cross-licensing deal
Google plans to go back into China after renouncing 'Do no evil' motto?
99 per cent of law firms vulnerable to email fraud, finds report
A new report reveals that only one firm out of 100 examined has the right measures in place to protect against email fraud
Richard Elson, IS Director at law firm Trowers & Hamlins LLP, discusses the challenges of taking a security-first stance
Elson discusses how Trowers & Hamlins balanced the needs for security and open communications
Telit CEO leaves after links emerge to decades-old fraud
Is CEO Oozi Cats really fugitive Uzi Kats?
Waymo narrows focus in Uber patent case by dropping three lawsuits
Google spin-off Waymo has dropped some, but not all, of its lawsuits relating to ex-employee Anthony Levandowski
How GDPR will affect marketing
DLA Piper's Rachel DeSouza explains what marketers need to consider with GDPR on the horizon
GDPR: The countdown begins - one year until it comes into force
Laura Gillespie, partner at Pinsent Masons law firm, gives her top five tips to prepare for the incoming GDPR
GDPR: Some organisations are looking forward to it; for others it's a 'pain in the bum'
Some IT leaders believe GDPR will make their lives easier by forcing their supply chain to tighten up, but others are more concerned about their own organisation's compliance
Who cares about Directives? Why UK companies will benefit from the harmonisation of trade secret law
Anette Gaertner of Reed Smith explains how the Trade Secrets Directive of 2018 will have a two-fold effect on UK firms
GDPR: What to do with conflicting legislation
'GDPR says to delete data after a certain period, while other regulations demand we keep data forever.' An IT leader explains his conundrum
GDPR: It's IT's job to understand it, and explain it to the business
With business leaders desperate to understand the implications of the impending EU regulation, it's up to IT to understand it and translate its requirements into language they understand