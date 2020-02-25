Larry Ellison
Oracle CEO Mark Hurd takes leave of absence for health-related reasons as company reports disappointing quarterly results
Hurd will nevertheless continue to receive all employment benefits during his leave of absence from Oracle
Oracle posts flat 3Q sales, but claims growing cloud revenues
Ellison claims that customers are turning to Oracle for integrated cloud applications
Splunk fires a shot across the bows of 'Ludicrous Larry'
Doug Merritt says there is "no such thing as a wall-to-wall Oracle customer"
'We are losing the cyber war' says Oracle's Larry Ellison as he introduces automated security
We will see more massive data thefts if we continue to fail to prioritise security
Oracle buys Palerra for cloud management and security
Another one in the bag for Larry Ellison
Oracle claims 'hyper-growth' in cloud following on-target Q4 results
Cloud is shooting ahead, says Ellison, as company bats away "improper accounting" accusations
Oracle's new software licence sales tank - and cloud isn't growing fast enough to plug the gap
Customers just not buying Oracle software licences in the way that they used to
Top IT stories this week: TalkTalk, Larry, and Microsoft's 'playful' Win 10 nag tactics
Our top seven stories from the past seven days. Now, what could be number one?
'Our bad - there should be no on and off button for security, it should always be on' says Oracle's Larry Ellison
Oracle is to push security down to the hardware layer in a bid to protect its customers from the likes of Venom and Heartbleed
Larry Ellison: We don't pay attention to SAP or IBM as they're nowhere to be seen in the cloud
Ellison says that Salesforce.com, Workday, Microsoft and Amazon are Oracle's key rivals now
From Ada to Zuckerberg: History's most important IT people
Key figures in the development of technology through the ages
Oracle licence sales continue to decline - and cloud fails to take up the slack
Software giant promises super-charged cloud growth to make up for it
Oracle's Larry Ellison pledges to shift EVERYTHING to the cloud and to compete head-on with Amazon
Ellison claims Oracle will have the broadest offerings in infrastructure, software and networking as a service - at AWS prices
Rival hits out at 'puzzling' and 'complicated' Oracle licensing models
"Oracle has some way to go to convince the market it is on their side,' says TmaxSoft's Kim Joe
Who's stalking Salesforce? Microsoft, SAP - perhaps Oracle?
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff appoints financial advisors to handle takeover bids from unnamed suitors
Ellison steps aside as Oracle CEO
Oracle co-founder becomes executive chairman and CTO while Mark Hurd and Safra Catz become co-CEOs
Oracle declares itself 'second largest SaaS company in the world' but misses profit estimates
Oracle misses revenue forecasts but fully expects to become dominant cloud services provider
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison dismisses customers' NSA snooping concerns
"It's so secure, there are people that complain," claims Ellison
Oracle OpenWorld 2013: Larry Ellison in keynote no-show as America's Cup grabs his attention
'I feel like it was a total slap in the face' says delegate
Oracle and Salesforce.com unveil technology and integration deal
Ellison and Benioff bury the hatchet in wide-ranging technology and integration deal between Oracle and Salesforce.com
Oracle to make cloud announcements with Microsoft and Salesforce this week
Deal will close feud between Oracle and Salesforce, and guarantee Salesforce access to Oracle 12C
Oracle sales fall - hardware sales decline by one-quarter
Third quarter sales down almost across the board
2012 - The IT Perspective: Mostly cloudy
The forecast for enterprise software is a continuation of the move towards cloud computing, while customers are also complaining about software licensing
Oracle chief fuels AMD acquisition speculation
Ellison comments prompt chip maker's chief to quash rumours