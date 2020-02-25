Large Hadron Collider
CERN approves FASER experiment to search for dark matter particles
The detector is expected to collect experiment data from 2021 to 2023
Danish Ministry of Higher Education and Science offers £1.3 million to reveal secrets of the universe
The grant will be used to upgrade particle detectors at CERN
CERN to upgrade LHC proton smasher to increase collisions by a factor of five
LHC will be able to operate in a "high-luminosity mode" from 2026
How businesses are benefiting from the technology behind CERN's Large Hadron Collider
The internet isn't the only mainstream technology to come out of CERN
Cloud software helps Cern combine disparate business departments
ServiceNow cloud platform enabled Cern to create a single point of access to all services
Rackspace joins Cern openlab to develop federated clouds for LHC research
Rackspace and Cern looking to develop best practice for linking clouds
Cern looks set to make major Higgs announcement
Scientist expectant, awaiting possible confirmation of the so-called 'God particle'
CERN ready to lift the lid on latest LHC findings
Worldwide Computer Grid helping hunt for elusive Higgs Boson
British physicist to head up international super-collider effort
Lyn Evans will oversee merger of two collider programmes to work alongside LHC
CERN confirms error in faster-than-light results
Neutrino experiment proven to be flawed
Shock CERN neutrino results could have been caused by faulty fibre connector
Organisation to re-run experiment to discover if fault caused faster-than-light results
World-changing CERN experiments highlight humanity's intrinsic curiosity
Potential long-term benefits of experiments justify time and expense of projects
CERN powers up Large Hadron Collider in final search for Higgs Boson
Beam energy to hit four teraelectron volts as organisation hopes for discovery in 2012
Coverity's Static Analysis helps CERN eradicate software flaws
LHC experiments back on track thanks to code analysis tool
Coverity software testing package ensures search for God Particle stays on track
Tests have already discovered 40,000 defects in 50 million lines of code
A look at the technology powering the work of CERN
HP touts work at research site as key testing ground for enterprise products
Video: CERN shows off computing grid infrastructure
Real-time data transfers show the global reach of CERN experiments
CERN scientists show off their mouse retirement home
Why not let them run free in the LHC?
In pictures: inside the CERN Control Centre
V3.co.uk takes a look around the greatest scientific site on the planet
CERN experiments generating one petabyte of data every second
Organisation storing 25PB of data every year as Large Hadron Collider delves for secrets of the universe
LHC breaks records with successful collision
Data from twin 3.5 TeV particle stream collision recorded for future study